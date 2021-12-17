JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €220.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($243.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €208.93 ($234.75).

MTX opened at €166.90 ($187.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 75.07. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($252.70).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

