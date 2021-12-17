JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €257.07 ($288.84).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €182.62 ($205.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of €186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €200.28. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.