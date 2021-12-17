JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($205.62) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €233.00 ($261.80) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €211.92 ($238.11).

Shares of RI stock opened at €208.70 ($234.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €203.88 and a 200-day moving average of €190.84. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($120.51) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($153.09).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

