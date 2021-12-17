JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Price Target to €4.00

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.30 ($3.71) to €4.00 ($4.49) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:NBGIF opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. National Bank of Greece has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
