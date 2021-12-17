JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Price Target to €4.00

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.30 ($3.71) to €4.00 ($4.49) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NBGIF opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. National Bank of Greece has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

