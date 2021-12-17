JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give boohoo group (LON:BOO) a GBX 480 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 408.75 ($5.40).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 102.25 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05.

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

