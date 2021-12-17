JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CommScope has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.