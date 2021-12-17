JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $315.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku has a 1 year low of $190.23 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

