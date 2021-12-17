JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,217,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,274,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

