JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 122,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $160.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

