JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 8,349

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,640 ($100.96) to GBX 8,349 ($110.33) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($95.81) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of DCC to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($91.19) to GBX 5,550 ($73.34) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($93.12).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,162 ($81.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,178 ($68.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,684 ($88.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,959.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,043.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other DCC news, insider Alan Ralph bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($81.25) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($121,871.28).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

