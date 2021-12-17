JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target to 1,245.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
