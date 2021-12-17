JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target to 1,245.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

