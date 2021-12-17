JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Price Target to 6.00

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.60 to 6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TKYVY stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.
About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi
