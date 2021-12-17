JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Price Target to 6.00

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.60 to 6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TKYVY stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

