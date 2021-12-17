JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.61.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $279.04 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.79. The company has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

