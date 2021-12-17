JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) to “Overweight”

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.93% from the company’s previous close.

FXLV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

F45 Training stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $686,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $9,806,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

