JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 311.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 319.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 135,664 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

