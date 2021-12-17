Jrs Investments Llc Sells 19,140 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $693,472.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25.

On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,506. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -898.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

