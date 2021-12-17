Jrs Investments Llc Sells 19,140 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $693,472.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25.
- On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96.
NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,506. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -898.64 and a beta of 1.52.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
