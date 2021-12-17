Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

