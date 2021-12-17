Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $343,016.48 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $223.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $202.98. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.55 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

