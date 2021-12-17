Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Holdings Cut by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) by 55.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,254 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSI opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

