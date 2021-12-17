KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.00 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

