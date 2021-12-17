Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 88,029 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

