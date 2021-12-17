Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.13 ($68.69).

EPA:BN opened at €54.13 ($60.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.73. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

