Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in November

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.47.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

