Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in November

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.47.
About Kerry Properties
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.