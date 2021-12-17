Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 34 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $755.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $459.48 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

