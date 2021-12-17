Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,252 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 198,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

