Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 3.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $182.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

