Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 922,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 135,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

