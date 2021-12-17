Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $632,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,488,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,357,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

