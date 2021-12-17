Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $683,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

