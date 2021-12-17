Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,899,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $287.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.77. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

