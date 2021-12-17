Kevin A. H. Parry Sells 12,565 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin A. H. Parry sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.77), for a total transaction of £130,927.30 ($173,024.05).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($14.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,085.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,044.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 698 ($9.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.57). The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 568 ($7.51) per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

