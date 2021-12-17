Kevin P. Clark Sells 5,830 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.42. 64,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,964. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

