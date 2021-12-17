KeyCorp Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Sunday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.60.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $310.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $313.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $100,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $63,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

