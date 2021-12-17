KeyCorp Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.47.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Shares of MTZ opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. MasTec has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.