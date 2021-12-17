KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.46.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.