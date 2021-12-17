Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $709,861.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00053073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.66 or 0.08072047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,131.60 or 1.00100593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

