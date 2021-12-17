Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,094,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,040,000 after buying an additional 342,346 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.38. 2,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,729. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.73. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $350.01 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

