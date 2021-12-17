Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244,166 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 250,096 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

AER traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,514. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

