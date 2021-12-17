Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $628.93. 28,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $623.30 and its 200-day moving average is $556.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

