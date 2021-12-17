Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in November

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 13,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,894. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.46.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

