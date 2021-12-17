Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $29,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,620,000 after buying an additional 434,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after buying an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,778,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after buying an additional 2,164,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.48 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

