KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,816,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,818,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

