KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.6%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE KREF opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.