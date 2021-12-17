KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.6%.
NYSE KREF opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.