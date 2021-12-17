Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.28 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $47.82 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.26 or 0.08233277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00077004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.89 or 0.99262441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 229.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00380679 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,748,471,190 coins and its circulating supply is 2,554,224,587 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

