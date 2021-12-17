Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kopin from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

KOPN stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Kopin has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $389.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

