Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 594 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOS opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.