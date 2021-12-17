Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000.

Franklin FTSE China ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

