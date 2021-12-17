Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 431.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,747 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $2,276,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 526.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 84.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 553,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 253,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

