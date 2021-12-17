Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

