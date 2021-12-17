Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 13,382 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Change Healthcare worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

CHNG stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

